May 2, 1936—April 4, 2023

NAMPA — The family of Barbara Anne Thornton of Nampa is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born to Bert and Delilah Pearl Ingram and spent much of her early life in Declo, ID.

She enjoyed spending time on the farm with her siblings, working in the fields, helping with the pigs that the family raised and swimming in the local watering hole.

She worked for the JR Simplot Company in Caldwell and was well known for being an advocate for the employees as a Union Shop Steward.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her many grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Delila Byars (Mike), Adell DeGiulio (Tom), Dell Melvin Thornton, Don Thornton (Lori), Michelle Gluch (Brett) and Sherman Thornton (Julene); 19 grandchildren; and 24 great -randchildren; brother, Sherman Ingram; and sisters: Mary Celia Clemens and LaNeva Rees. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be held at the Declo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM. The interment will immediately follow at the Declo Cemetery.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Grace Memory Care for their care and compassion. Remembrances may be left for Barbara’s family at www.AccentFuneral.com.