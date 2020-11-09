Barbara Ann Seitz

Barbara was born on September 7, 1959 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Vern and Joy Barnes. She was the oldest of six children. She attended school in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1977. After graduation she moved to Boise, ID where she followed her Aunt Carma’s career into the medical field. She began as an instrument tech at the hospital. While in Boise, she met Rick Seitz and they were married in 1978. They had two sons, Ryan and Brandan. They were later divorced but remained friends.

Barb continued to work as an instrument tech in Pocatello and then in Twin Falls. She obtained her LPN and began working at the Twin Falls Clinic. She was accepted into the RN program at the College of Southern Idaho, where she completed her degree and obtained her RN license, while continuing to work full time. Throughout her career she worked as an RN in the ER, Operating room and on the floor at the Twin Falls Clinic, Bridgeview Care center and then for St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Barbara loved her work and caring for her patients, family, and friends. She loved her family and was one of the first ones to the hospital to great her new nieces and nephews and did not mind giving her perspective or advice the nurse attending to her family member. She also loved spoiling her nieces and nephews with a shopping trip and lunch on their birthdays.