Barbara Ann Fraser

Aug. 16, 1939—June 10, 2022

CABOT, Ark — Barb went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cabot, Arkansas, with her children by her side, after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. She was 82 years old.

Barb was born August, 16 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska to William “Bill” and Edith Smith. She grew up and attended school in Covina, California. She married Gary Fraser in 1959 and they had two children Greg and Janie. Barb and Gary divorced in 1967.

Barb lived and worked with her parents owning and operating their Winchell’s Donut Shops in Bakersfield, CA for many years. In 1978 they relocated to Jerome, Idaho and purchased Winchell’s Donut Shop in Twin Falls. They renamed it the Donut House and operated it until 1989. Barb then worked for a period of time for The Homestead before going to work for Burks Tractor in their accounting department. She worked there for 15 years until she retired. In 2005 she moved to Nampa, ID where she lived for 14 years. In 2019 she moved to Cabot, AR and lived with her daughter and son-in-law until the time of her passing.

Barb loved her family, especially her grand kids and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family sewing, quilting, painting, crocheting, knitting and many other crafting projects. Her talents were limitless. She loved her animals and spoiled them right along with the kids.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two children: Greg (Amy) Fraser, Janie (Tracy) Kalbfleisch; three grandchildren: Cyle (Megan) Fraser, Danielle (Riley) Chesnut, Riley (Sierra) Fraser; six step-grandchildren: Jeremy (Nicole) Rine, Dusty (Amanda) Rine, Dakoda Bolley, Michael (Darian) Bolley, Tanner Romans, Trevor (Ashley) Romans; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.