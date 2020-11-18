January 8, 1934 ~ November 13, 2020

Audrey Jean Huyser, age 86, long time resident of Lincoln County went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center.

Audrey was born at the Gooding Hospital on January 8, 1934 to Clarence and Elva (Ohlinger) Low. The family lived near Gooding where she attended the Gooding schools. The Family attended church regularly and Audrey accepted Jesus Christ at a young age. She had two siblings, an older brother Dale and a younger sister Carole. She and her family always enjoyed the outdoors in work and play. She met Harold Huyser at a church gathering and they were later married on November 17, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. During that time, they purchased a farm east of Shoshone and raised crops and cattle as well as owning a dairy. Audrey especially enjoyed working with her cows on the dairy.