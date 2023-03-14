Jan. 19, 1995—Feb. 28, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Arturo “JR” Hernandez, aka J-RZA, January 19, 1995—February 28, 2023. JR lived life as he pleased and left an impression on many hearts during his 28 years.

JR was funny, charismatic, intelligent, and a great listener with a unique perspective. JR found himself in music. He loved music from many different genres and was an aspiring songwriter/producer.

JR said “Anything in life that’s worthwhile is scary. I’m glad you took that leap of faith. It’s better to try and fail than never try at all. Love, careers, making new friends. Fun stuff, jumping cliffs, parachuting, heights in general. Kayaking, road trips. Everything worthwhile for the most part comes with a risk. Life is scary, life is awful, life is beautiful.” That being said he lived a life that left behind many wonderful memories with those that were lucky enough to have been close to his heart.

He is extremely missed and will always be loved. He had many friends and he always wanted to make sure that they were okay; at times putting more care into their needs than his own.

There was a special place in his heart for his friends and family—especially his mother, Minisha Robinson, his sister, Marisela Hernandez and his great-grandparents, Roy and Edwardine Sexton.

JR had health issues that appeared during his childhood. He lost the battle with a multitude of health issues after giving all he had to give on Feb. 28, 2023, in his hometown of Twin Falls.

JR is survived by many brothers and sisters, wonderful friends, and family.

Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home of Twin Falls. His service will be held on March 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Please visit his memorial page to share a condolence, memory, or photo.