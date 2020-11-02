Arthur Reuel Chandler Jr.

He served on the Idaho Falls City Council for 12 years, which he enjoyed very much. He was on the Idaho Credit Union Association Board and the National Credit Union Board and enjoyed this very much also. He liked traveling and visiting new places.

He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints, serving in many capacities including scouting, stake and ward missionary, Stake High Counselor, and Bishop. He and Elna served three missions together in the Philippines, Pakistan, and Detroit.

He loved to play games with family and friends and organized and attended many reunions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and one sister; daughter, Christine Marie (Leonard J.) Martin; and daughter, Libby Jo (Perrin) Graves. He was also preceded in death by grandsons, Justin, Jonathan, and Jordan Martin, David Blacker; and granddaughter, Rachel (Rob) Brezak.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elna Hammon Chandler, of Buhl, Idaho; son, Michael Levi (Lois) Chandler of Frenchtown, MT; daughters, Mary Denise (John) Blacker, of Idaho Falls; and Julie Maureen (Grant) Loveless of Buhl, Idaho. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He leaves a proud heritage and a legacy to his family.