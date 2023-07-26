April 16, 1957—July 24, 2023

Arthur R Reinstein Jr., “Rick”, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. Suffering from Leukemia many, many long years and now he rests and he will suffer no more.

Words cannot be penned by how much he will be missed. But God prepared me for this sorrow, for he said, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” God confirmed this promise as he encircled our home with a double rainbow the day Rick passed, God’s rainbow.

Rick was born on April 16, 1957, in Livermore, California. He was the third son born to parents Arthur and Diane Reinstein, who previously passed away. Two big brothers were born before Rick, Dennis and Hank and a little brother after, Thom. Rick would tell his mom, I know I’m your favorite, Diane would answer, “yes you are sonny”.

Art and Diane moved from Livermore, California to Kimberly, Idaho along with their 4 sons. Rick graduated from Kimberly High School in 1975 and he attended CSI for two years. Rick helped his Dad on the ranch, raising cattle and farming.

Rick married the love of his life, Liz Hanchey in August of ‘76. Married for 46 years, 340 days and 12 hours, Rick and Liz had three children: Chanda (Nathan) Steen, William J. Kody (Megan) and Tianna (Andrew) Brander. There are three beautiful grandchildren: Bradley Brander, Kaleb Reinstein, and Kendall Reinstein. When these three came along, Liz “scooted” over a little.

Moving back to Livermore, California in 1978, Rick helped his dad once again, to farm and ranch. But after many years of drought, during the late 80s, Rick decided to move back to Idaho in 1990. Enjoying farming and ranching and as he put it, having water.

Rick owned and operated Ag-Industrial Equipment, along with help from his son-in-law, Andrew. Every day at work was like going to an auction, which Rick loved to do. To say he liked auctions would be an understatement. Liz scooted over more!! Tianna asked her dad one day, how about a little coffee shop at Ag-Industrial? I can feed you and the farmers and serve coffee too. Another joy in his life.

Rick loved life. He loved his very big family, including hundreds of nieces and nephews. He loved people. Music was his passion, he loved to sing. He liked to make people laugh. He liked to help people who were struggling. He fought a good fight. Rick’s hands were tough enough to drive a tractor, gentle enough to cuddle a baby, tender enough to hold an animal and strong enough to carry us all.

We thank you all for loving Rick. We thank the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute. They blessed Rick with special care.

The funeral services will be Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.