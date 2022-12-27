Arthur Lloyd McCuistion

Sept. 12, 1936—Oct. 13, 2022

BURLEY — The bottom dropped out of our world as we knew it when Arthur Lloyd “Buzz” McCuistion, age 86, passed away. Our precious husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and uncle left this world Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. He was born September 12, 1936, to Arthur Robert and Vangie Lurie (Alldredge) McCuistion in St. George, Utah. He was the third child in a family of six siblings. After several moves, the family eventually settled in Burley, Idaho.

He graduated from Burley High School in 1954 and thereafter attended Rick’s College. He met his eternal companion, Betty Kay Hamblin in the fall of 1955. They were married in the Logan temple September 20, 1956. They were blessed with five wonderful children.

Buzz was passionate and took pride in every job he had. He had a great work ethic, excelling in everything from service station attendant, farming, assistant manager at Safeways, to his love and passion of milk hauling. He had a great sense of humor with a quick wit and kept Mama in stitches.

He was an honest, trustworthy man full of integrity. He loved music. He sang in a choir and was a member of a barbershop quartet. He played the flute in high school and college. His flute has been played and enjoyed by three generations. He was a born cowboy, loving horses and everything connected with them.

He was a member of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Posse riding his beloved Dusty and the family belonged to Cavalier’s Riding Group. He was very involved helping his children in their 4-H livestock projects leading to many ribbons and trophies. He loved hunting, fishing and everything outdoors. He was the master landscaper of Mom’s creative and unique yard designs keeping their yard looking immaculate all year long. He loved and looked forward to anything connected with family.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, his favorite being a Scout master for many years and was proud of his scouts and their many accomplishments. But his greatest joy was seeing his children’s successes and growth throughout the years and watching his posterity grow.

He’s survived by his sweetheart Betty of 66 years; his four daughters, Debbie (Michael) Nook, Lori (Al) Chapa, Lisa (Jerry) Cook, Machelle (Victor) Fox; 22 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Dallace (Jane), Howard (Gloria) and Karen (Rudy) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, LaVor and Elizabeth Hamblin; both stepfathers, Ernest Hale and Ralph Kohtz; his son, Arthur Craig (Cindy); two sisters, Edith (Al) Ray, Elaine Ferbrache Reynolds; two grandsons, Alcario and Lorenzo Chapa; and 1 great-granddaughter Hope Gilbert.

We are grateful for the eternal plan and our belief in knowing we will see him again. We want to express our sincere love and appreciation to the many angels helping with his care over the past several months, including Dr. Kelly Anderson and his amazing staff, the Cassia Memorial Infusion team and the Horizon Home Health and Hospice team, with special heart felt love and gratitude to Suzanne, Pastor Dan and Maria for their tender care and compassion.

The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 West 400 South, of Burley. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or to a charity of your choice.

A webcast of the funeral service is available at rasmussenwilson.com