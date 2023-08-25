Dec. 24, 1932—Aug. 5, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Arthur Kreps, 90, originally from San Luis Obispo, CA, passed away on August 5, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. He was born on December 24, 1932, to the late Roy and Erna Kreps.

Art was a doting husband, good-natured, and a very present and active father. He was known for his godly nature, firm yet gentle demeanor, and quick wit.

Art is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Martha Kreps, and their children: Ronda Collins, Douglas Kreps, John Kreps and Deborah Brookley. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.

After graduating from Arroyo Grande High School, Art served in the Navy for four years. He was proud of his military associations and the skills he acquired during his service.

Following his military career, Art worked as a Radar Technician for Pt. Mugu Naval Base. His dedication and expertise were greatly appreciated by his colleagues and superiors.

Art was an active member of the Assembly of God Church, where he found solace and strength in his faith. His commitment to God guided his actions and brought him peace.

In his leisure time, Art enjoyed fishing, camping, and being a handyman. He found joy in the simplicity of nature and the satisfaction of working with his hands. He cherished spending time with his family and playing games together.

Art Kreps will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His memory will be cherished, and his legacy will live on through the love and values he instilled in those whose lives he touched. No service planned at this time.