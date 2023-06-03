Arnold "Arnie" Elsing was born on August 25, 1933, in Comfrey Minnesota, to George and Amelia “Mollie” Elsing.

Arnie was raised in Comfrey until the end of 8th grade, when he and two friends decided to seek new adventures. They traveled around working odd jobs.

First, he worked in Saint Paul, MN at Swift & Co. Meat Packing, then to Rother Logging Co. in Seeley Lake, MT. Next stop was Sunshine Mine in Kellog, ID, where he developed a fantastic bond with his boss. His boss taught him to “go down the shaft last because you get to leave first”. Arnie would often talk about these memories, as they truly shaped the man he became. Arnie finally landed at his aunt and uncle's (Mary & Frank Wolf) ranch in Hollister, ID.

Arnie learned to work hard from a young age. He was introduced to the drilling operation by Loren Page. He would then go on to work at Eaton Drilling where Lee Trail gifted him his first rig to start his own operation.

This dedication would lead him to operate his own business called Elsing Drilling and Pump Company. He valued this industry, that brought him the pleasure of a successful and fun business.

Arnie met the love of his life, Norma Elsing and they married on June 28, 1989, in Twin Falls. This year will mark 50 wonderful years together. Arnie and Norma made incredible memories over the years, traveling across the United States. Some of their fondest memories were spent at their home in Havasu. Arnie was able to show Norma the wonderful scenery the country has to offer. They enjoyed hosting BBQs for their family and friends and attending Nascar races for over 26 years. Being surrounded by family brought the most joy to Arnie. Most people remember his famous “4th of July cannon”. We will all miss this very special man.

Arnie is survived by his loving wife; Norma Elsing, children; Ron (Christy) Elsing, Don Elsing, Lorrie (Jody) Greseth, grandchildren; Nicholas (partner: Michelle) Elsing, Stashia (Richard) Gidican and Robyn Elsing, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Arnie was preceded in death by both his parents, son, Randy Elsing, grandson, Michael Barnes, brothers: Ben, Jerry, and Kenneth Elsing, and sister, Arlene Leisenfeld.

At Arnie's request, there will not be a formal service. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.