March 12, 1928—March 26, 2023

JEROME — With sadness we announce the passing of Arlene Rose Florence on March 26, 2023, in Jerome, Idaho. She had just celebrated her 95th Birthday.

Arlene was born on March 12, 1928 to Glen and Nancy (Douglas) Roland in Buhl, Idaho. She was the youngest of four children. She attended school in Buhl; graduating from Buhl High School in 1946.

Arlene married Aubrey B. Poindexter in 1949, they had four children. They divorced in 1965. Arlene married John W. “Duke” Florence in 1966. Duke had two daughters from a previous marriage that joined the clan. Arlene and Duke shared 54 years of marriage together before his passing in 2020.

Arlene was employed at the Twin Falls Flour Mill as a Test Baker for Pillsbury Baking “Test” Twinkies to verify flour quality. She then worked for the Snake River Conservation Research Center as a Research Technician, retiring after 20 years of service from 1968 to 1988, receiving two Certificate of Merit Awards for outstanding service from the USDA.

Arlene didn’t stay retired very long before she returned to the workforce in 1988 part-time at the College of Southern Idaho in the Science Department as a Lab Technician. Finally retiring several years later.

Arlene volunteered with many organizations and was an innovator in all of them; EEO Advisory Committee Western Region, American Red, Cross Sawtooth Chapter, Chairman of Blood Services, Magic Valley Altrusa Club, volunteer coordinator for the Sun Valley Jazz Festival. Arlene was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter E-dah-ho #77 and the First Christian Church in Twin Falls.

Arlene loved animals and would bring home bummer lambs, bunnies, puppies and kittens. She was a fabulous cook and always welcomed everyone to the table for a meal.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Nancy Douglas Roland, sister, Dortha Shorthouse, brothers: Ernest and Carl Roland, brother-in-law, Cleo Shorthouse, sisters-in-law: Joyce Roland and Edith Roland. She is survived by daughters: Karen (John) Olsen, Karla Florence, Kris (Kim) Nast, son, Steven Poindexter, step-daughters: Karen (John) Bertrand and Karma Florence (Jim Larkin), grandchildren: Carly Bruster, Kelly Swope, John Page, Tara Nejezchleba, Stephanie Prather, Kelsey Huston, Katy Howard and 15 great-grandchildren.

Our heartfelt thanks to DeSano Place, Inc. of Jerome and Hospice Visions, Inc. of Twin Falls for their wonderful loving care that they gave to Arlene.

Arrangements are under to direction of Rosenau Funeral Home of Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held in June 2023. Date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to your local animal shelter, the American Red Cross or a charitable organization that is close to your heart.