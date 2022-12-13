June 9, 1939—Nov. 25, 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME — Arlene Francis Dockstader, 83, of Mountain Home, Idaho, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home with her children and grandchildren by her side.

Funeral services will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mountain Home, Idaho on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 9:30 AM. Graveside service will be at the Paul Cemetery in Paul, Idaho at 2:30 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Arlene was born on June 9, 1939, in Heyburn, Idaho to Wendell and Louise Cole. She grew up in Heyburn on the family farm with her four siblings, Donna, Linda, Virgil, and Daryl.

Arlene graduated in 1957 from Minco High School. She loved so many things: Her Family was everything to her. She enjoyed cooking, reading, watching her birds, taking care of her flowers, crocheting, shopping, canning vegetables from the garden, she loved getting her hair and nails done weekly, and shopping was a big one.

Arlene was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mountain Home, where she served as Treasurer for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Louise Cole, her siblings Linda and Gordon Grundman, Donna and Gene Dorsey, Virgil Cole, two daughters-in-law, Julie and Christie Dockstader, two grandsons, Wendell Wiley and Zachary Dockstader. She is survived by one sister, and one brother-in-law, Kim and Daryl Torgeson, one sister-in-law, Connie Cole, her five children and daughter-in-law Bruce and Nora Baxter, Bryan Baxter, Wendell Dockstader, Brenda Baxter, and Travis Dockstader. Four stepchildren and in-laws, Jerry Dockstader, Bryan and Brenda Dockstader, Deborah and Steve Floyd, and Lucia Dockstader, 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Donations can be given to Rost Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Idaho.