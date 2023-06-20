Memorial Day will never be the same. Mom clocked out on May 29, 2023, after a 97-year run. She wanted to go and see Dad.
She was the last of four siblings Gerald, Richard, and Edwin to go. She left behind all five kids: Cheryl Young, Linda Williamson (Leonard), Jeff (Carmel) Bergstrom, Clay Bergstrom, Clint (Bonnie) Bergstrom, and lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
We will always remember her spirit, sense of humor, and strong will power. Mom, tell Dad Hi for us!
