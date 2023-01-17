Oct. 20, 1925—Jan. 10, 2023

JEROME — Archie Edwin Malone, 97, of Jerome passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at a Twin Falls hospital, after a brief illness. Archie was born October 20, 1925, on the family farm at Filer, a son of Harold B. and Olga P. Malone. He graduated from Filer High School and served as student body president and was a member and captain of the Wildcats football team, selected to the all-conference team, co-captain of the basketball team, editor of the school paper, president of the Ag Club, and an Eagle Scout. As a catcher for the Wildcats baseball team, the coach would put a beef steak in his mitt for padding before a catcher’s mitt was available.

Archie married Josephine Adella Simon, his high school sweetheart, shortly after high school and began farming on 80 acres north of Jerome, his home until his passing. As they raised their family, Archie and Josephine were active in PTA, 4-H Leaders, active in the Registered Holstein Association and were members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where they and their first daughter, Cindy were confirmed on the same Sunday morning.

Archie and Josephine were given three dairy cows and this was the beginning of their registered Holstein herd, EE-DAH-HOW (Idaho) HOLSTEIN FARM. Archie was named the Premier Breeder and Exhibitor four out of five years in the Idaho State Black and White Show. Josephine passed away in 1963 and the following year their herd had the 1964 Grand Champion 4 year old Holstein in America, EE-DAH-HOW Reflector Inka. Inka went on to become a part of the Carnation Dairy Farm herd. Archie and his children exhibited their Holsteins around the Northwest including Portland, the Cow Palace in San Francisco, and throughout Idaho.

Hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors, was a way of life for Archie, a life that he shared and passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid competition archer and bow-hunter, sports that he passed on to his son, Tim, and a most avid fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities, as many video recordings attest.

Archie married Joyce Goetz August 31, 1996 near Smiley Creek, Idaho, setting the stage for many outdoor adventures. They have been active in the Jerome Senior Citizens enjoying playing pinochle and the many friendships they made. Together they have enjoyed gardening and sharing their produce, hunting and family camping excursions. Archie particularly enjoyed growing giant pumpkins and castor beans, winning numerous ribbons at the county fairs.

They have attended Twin Falls Reformed Church.

In addition to his parents and Josephine, Archie was preceded in death by a brother Delmar.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce and six stepdaughters, his children, Cynthia (Rod) Davis, Sharon Malone Buckle, Debbie (Doug) Reinke, Tammy Roberts, and Tim (Lisa) Malone; a brother, Ron (Kay) Malone; six grandchildren, Ingrid (Travis) Robbins, Ben Dingman, David (Stefanie) Reinke, Nick Roberts, Katy (Ryan) Reynolds and Eric Roberts; 9 great grandchildren, Emily (Joshua) Dring, Scot (Beth) King, Savanah Wolters, Kaleb Wolters, Kason, Griffin and Emerson Reinke and Campbell and Brecken Reynolds; and five great great grandchildren, Sophie, McKenrie and Vanden Dring and Simon and Archie King.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerome Senior Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, Idaho. An open house celebration of Archie’s life will also be held at the Jerome Senior Center on that day, from 2:00—4:00 p.m., for anyone to visit, tell Archie stories and greet the family. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.