May 3, 1915—Oct. 7, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Annie Velma Cox of Twin Falls slipped away peacefully, Friday morning, October 7, 2022. A lifetime resident of Twin Falls, Velma lived a full life and died at the age of 107.

Velma was born in Twin Falls on May 3, 1915, to Jacob and Annie Arrington. She attended school in Twin Falls and later got her Teaching Certificate at the Albion State Normal School. While teaching school in Eden, she started dating Ver Cox, Chief Engineer at Radio Station KTFI. Ver and Velma were married in the LDS Cardston Alberta Temple on July 27, 1938.

A son, James Stanley, was born on March 25, 1940, followed by a daughter, Charlotte Anne, on October 30, 1942, and another son, Richard Arrington, on July 28, 1947. Velma was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in both Ward and Stake Leadership positions.

Velma was preceded in death by her sister Louise, her parents, her husband, her brother Melvin, and her son, Richard. She leaves behind a sister, Valene Crockett, son, James Stanley and his wife Camille, daughter, Charlotte Schwartz and her husband Thomas, and a daughter-in-law, Richard’s wife, Marni Cox, of Portland, Oregon. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Hankins Chapel, 723 Hankins Rd. N., in. Twin Falls, at 11 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022. This will be followed by a Grave Site Service at Twin Falls Cemetery.

The family expresses gratitude to Auburn Crest Hospice staff for their compassionate care and to those who helped care for Velma during these final years, her doctors, nurses, friends, and caregivers. The family also thanks the LDS Twin Falls 15th Ward for countless acts of kindness.