Feb. 20, 1942—Aug. 24, 2023

RUPERT — Annie Ethel Burns, 81, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023. Annie was born February 20, 1942, at the family home in King Hill, Idaho. She was born to Sam and Ethel Owings. Annie lived in Rupert at the time of her death.

Mom and Dad spent most of their life raising and training horses. They loved to race horses. They had several chariot teams. They even had a little help from their son James. “In his younger days.” They received a little help from their grandson, Nathan until his death in a car accident. Then it was Jacobs turn. They had several friends at the racetrack. If you had questions they usually had the answer.

Mom loved everyone she met. She always greeted you with a smile and hello. Growing up I think we had just about every animal you could imagine. Mom and Dad were Custodians at Burley High School. She delivered newspapers for the S.I.P. They were groundskeepers at the Minidoka County Fair Grounds where we lived. Upon her death they resided east of Rupert.

She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Annie is proceeded in death by her parents, Sam and Ethel Owings and her siblings: Rose Parry, Tom Owings, Charles Owings, William Owings, Eunice Bellegante, Bernice Severe. She is also proceeded in death by her grandson, Nathan Jensen.

Annie is survived by her husband, L.W. Burns of 65 years; her son, James Burns (Sally), daughter, Beverly Holy(Gary), grandson, Travis Jensen (Gina), grandson, Jacob Holy, and great-grandchildren: Dakota Ziegler, Janessa Jensen, Adalynn Jensen. And also her dog, Buddy, cats: Charlie Brown and Tuffy.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Parke View Care, Visions Hospice, Hansen Mortuary, and Pastor Von Busch.

Private services will be held. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.