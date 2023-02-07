May 16, 1942—Feb. 3, 2023

BURLEY — Annetta Corrine (Thurman) Woodhouse was born to Catherine Elaine Murray and Norval Earl Thurman on May 16, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho. She grew up playing beside the Portneuf River with her older sister, Jeannine Louise, until the family moved to Burley in 1952 when her dad was transferred to work as the Chief of the Burley airport.

Not long after the move, her father had a stroke and shortly died, leaving the family in desperate straits. Thanks to her mother’s resourcefulness and grit, the family survived, and Annetta grew up in a loving and happy home and made a lifelong friendship with a neighbor girl, Kathryn “Kathy” Ida Thomas (Piper). Annetta graduated from Burley High School in 1960 and went on to attend Idaho State University for one year. She was active in a sorority and made many additional lifelong friends.

In 1960, soon after graduating from high school, Annetta met a Harley-riding Oakley boy, Vaughn Woodhouse, on a blind date. They married on September 1, 1961, and were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After a short stay in Burley, the couple moved to a farmhouse in Oakley, Idaho. Their first son, Michael Vaughn, was born in 1963, followed by Shaun Murray in 1966, and Scott Morgan in 1969. In 1973, Annetta was overjoyed to welcome a daughter, Jennifer Louise, into the home.

She was active in all aspects of her children’s life. She served as a PTA president and a Cub Scout den mother, baked thousands of cookies and other homemade treats for various events, and attended every sports, dance, and cheerleading event and every play and concert her children participated in. She also loved entertaining and regularly opened her home for planned and impromptu high school parties. Her enthusiastic support for all of her children, their spouses, and her seven grandchildren continued throughout her life, through letters, cards, presents, phone calls, visits, regular family reunions, and monthly parties for one reason or another (or no reason at all).

Besides raising a family, Annetta stayed close with her mom, sister, and numerous friends and helped her husband on the farm. Among other things, she drove trucks and picked clods during the harvest and helped with the administration of the family fresh-packing potato shed. She eventually landed her dream job of working in a home decoration store. In spite of all the work, she still found time to participate in community education classes on everything from decoupage to cake decorating, served in numerous callings in her church, and volunteered as a hospice worker for many years. She also was a voracious novel reader, loved HGTV, and raised many dogs, including three Shih Tzus, and innumerable cats.

Annetta died peacefully on February 3, 2023, in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Vaughn; her sons, Michael (Grazyna) Woodhouse of Boise, Idaho, and Scott (Andrea) Woodhouse of Oakton, Virginia; her daughter, Jennifer Hadley (Stuart Bedke) of Price, Utah; her daughter-in-law, DeAnna Woodhouse; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, William Arval Bower; her sister, Jeannine; her father-in-law, Elmo Morgan (Bish) Woodhouse; her mother-in-law, Louise Port Woodhouse; her son, Shaun; a son-in-law, Ryan Kent Hadley; and her friend, Kathy.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center St., in Oakley. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery in Oakley.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.