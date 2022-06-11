February 28, 1926 - June 8, 2022

Anna "June" Myers entered into her eternal home on June 8th, surrounded by her children, after spending 96 years on earth. Her family and friends mourn her earthly passing, but celebrate in the joy of knowing she was heaven bound. June was born on February 28, 1926 to John and Mable (Hunter) Herndon. She was born at home in her family's one-bedroom house in Eureka Springs, Arkansas with the aid of Dr. J.F. John. June was the second child of seven children in her family. June and her siblings, especially her brother Jim, made their home in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest, Arkansas. They played countless hours in the creeks and hollers, making memories that lasted a life time and creating a bond only siblings can understand. Her daddy worked hard in the lumber business to provide for his growing family. June and her siblings labored many hours alongside him learning the meaning and value of hard work.

June married Oscar "Keith" Myers on August 3rd, 1946 and to their union were born four children Rita, Keith, Nina and Janet. She and Keith moved their family west in 1956, making Idaho their new home. June and Keith lived in the Eden area for 27 years, at retirement they moved to Twin Falls.

June worked 30 years for Simplots, as the product supervisor – over seeing daily production, three shifts and 100 plus employees. June played an integral role in the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act of 1985, paving the way for women in the work force. The passion and love she had for her career have been a great testament of her work ethic that was established in the Ozark Mountains, and she has been instrumental in passing that work ethic onto her children and grandchildren. June had a loving way of expecting the best out of people, and in return her employees routinely gave her their best. Her employees would tell you the reason she loved her job so much was because she was really good at it!

There are a lot of things we will miss about June, most importantly her example of dedication to the Lord. June lived a life that was not always easy, she experienced her fair share of heart ache and disappointment – but through it all she remained steadfast in her faith. We will also miss date nights to the Depot Grill for fried chicken, hours of dominos around the dinner table, runs to the DQ for a cherry dipped cone and summer evenings on her porch eating watermelon and chatting.

June was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 53 years Keith, her daughter, Rita Moss; and four siblings: Evelyn Metcalf, Jim Herndon, Obadiah Herndon and Dixie Fatz. She is survived by her children: Keith (Susan) Myers of Durant, IA; Nina (Guy) Ramsey of Twin Falls and Janet (Gene) Packer of Twin Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Xavria, Marci, Mandy, Lindi, Shane, Krystal and Blake, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her sister Danny Roberts; her brother Rex (Darlene) Herndon, a very special niece Neva Thornson and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday June 12, 2022 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5-7p.m. We will celebrate June's life on Monday, June 13th at 11a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in June's honor to the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden or Hospice Visions.