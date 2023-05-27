Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 20, 1946—May 23, 2023

BUHL — It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our sweet Ann. She passed peacefully in her home in Buhl, Idaho.

Ann was born to George and Hattie Spencer in Driggs, Idaho. Ann loved life and lived it fully. She enjoyed the beauty of nature and brought her contagious laughter wherever she went.

Ann met the love of her life, John Sullivan, while waitressing at the Timberline Cafe. They were married February 5, 1969 and were inseparable throughout their lives.

Ann graduated from Brigham Young University and had many interests and hobbies. She loved music, both playing the piano and listening to records, photography, collecting and restoring antiques, gardening and caring for her cats and dogs. Her biggest passion was organizing and executing river trips on many of the rivers of the West. She took endless pictures of the trips, planned and cooked amazing meals and threw parties to celebrate the adventures. Her favorite river was the Colorado.

After John retired, they moved from Glendale, AZ to Buhl, ID, where they built a home together. They had a tile business together and enjoyed keeping a large yard and farm.

Ann and John loved their godchildren, nieces, and nephews and their dear neighbor, Josh Stewart as if they were their own children.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Josh Stewart and all the amazing caregivers at Caring for U, Della, Liberty, Alica, Brittany, Jennifer, Julie, Kori, Krystal, Natasha, Paula, Sara, and Tom. You all added such joy and quality of life to Ann’s final months after John’s passing.