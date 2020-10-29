Andy Dee Rutledge Jr. lived a life worthy of emulation. Born in Mineral Texas on September 21, 1924, he was the third of six children born to Andy Dee and Maggie Owens Rutledge. In 1930, the Rutledge family packed up their pick-up truck and moved to New Mexico. The trip took two years because their vehicle often broke down. In addition, they paid for their move by picking cotton along the way. Their first significant stop was a homestead in Coyote New Mexico where Andy attended a one-room schoolhouse that had previously been a water station for steam locomotives. Then, his family moved in state to Carrizozo and finally, they settled in Hatch, New Mexico. Andy attended high school there until he was drafted in 1943 to serve in World War 2. He was a member of the Army Air Corp. and a pilot for the P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft. Before he was deployed for the Pacific Theater, the Air Corp. reassigned him because they closed his program due to a significant loss of planes. He was then transferred to the Quartermaster Corps., and was stationed in Cheyenne Wyoming. Eventually, Andy served through the end of the war on the Island of Saipan.

While in Cheyenne, Andy met Elizabeth Young at a party hosted by their church. At the age of 21, on April 7, 1946, he married Elizabeth, the love of his life. In 1947 and 1949, Andy and Elizabeth welcomed their two children, Randy and Beth.