TWIN FALLS — Andrea Melissa Powers, 35, of Twin Falls, born April 3, 1987 to Kevin and Denise Powers, passed away peacefully at home, on hospice. Being diagnosed with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 20, she endured lots of physical battles and always told herself that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors.

Her main goal in life was to always help others, she had a big heart. Even when her heart started failing her, she still tried to seek out ways to help by ordering a Dutch Bros. coffee and DQ during their fundraisers, Halloween City fundraiser by donating money etc.

Her Muscular Dystrophy kept her in bed alot, she did love to go dancing at the Brick House, getting Dutch Bros Coffee, enjoyed her friends, she especially loved her cat Charlee and getting Big Hugs and Kisses from her son Shawn who passed away at the age of 14 just a year prior, from Muscular Dystrophy as well.

Andrea was never able to fully be a mother to him due to how the disease affect every aspect of herself. She is now reunited with him in Heaven enjoying each other to the fullest.

Andrea leaves behind alot of broken hearts; her parents, Kevin and Denise Powers; her sister, Racheal Dixon and 2 brothers, Joe and Josh Powers along with her nieces, Sydney, Hannah and Amrita; her nephew, Bently; her special grandma, Marge Puka.

Andrea is proceeded in death by her son Shawn Powers; Kevin’s parents, Don and Barbara Powers and Denise’s father, Thomas Puka; Barbara Powers’s mother, great-grandma Nana.