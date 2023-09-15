May 29, 1978—Sept. 13, 2023

REXBURG — Andrea Cathleen Tice, 45, of Rexburg, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, surrounded by family in her home. Andrea was born May 29, 1978, in Pomona, California, to Orlin Vern Clements, Jr. and Andrea Kay Lewis Clements. She grew up and attended schools in Twin Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Twin Falls High School.

She attended CSI earning her Associate’s degree in Natural Science in 1998, ISU earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Chemistry in 2001, and BYU-I earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Occupational Safety and Health in 2019. She was very proud of earning numerous scholarships and graduating each time debt-free. She was a member of Alumni Lambda Delta Sigma Sorority, NHS, and AM Chemistry Society.

On January 4, 2001, she married Nathaniel Merle LeRoy Tice in Taylorsville, Utah. They were later divorced.

Andrea worked as an Educator at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, and at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed social dancing and supporting her children in Idaho Ballroom Academy. She loved playing Cello with Magic Valley Symphony and local play companies in pit orchestras. She played the piano and organ, loved singing alto, loved gardening and food preservation, especially loved sharing her knowledge with those who asked and wanted to learn, and becoming a mother was her greatest ongoing accomplishment.

Andrea is survived by her parents, Andrea Kay and Orlin Vern Clements, Jr. of Ammon, ID; son, Caleb Orlin Christopher Tice; daughter, Cora “Jay” Noelani Tice; son, Gideon Edward Tice; daughter, Evangeline Lucia Tice; son, Hyrum Nathaniel Tice; daughter, Adeline Valeris Tice; sister, Jennifer Louise (Rhett) Kirkham of Meridian, ID; brother, Orlin Vern (Rachel Dawn) Clements III of Panama City, Panama; sister, Sarah Janay (Jason) Woodbury of Fort Meyers, FL; and brother, Matthew Evan (Rachel) Clements of Pleasant Grove, UT. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Nathaniel Merle LeRoy Tice; grandfather, Orlin Vern Clements; grandmother, Mildred Alma Galyean; grandfather, Garold Edward Lewis; and grandmother, Dorothy Louise Forrester.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Rexburg 6th Ward, 387 South 4th East, with Bishop Jed Galbraith officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday, September 18, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery.

