Sept. 13, 1991—Jan. 31, 2023

HAGERMAN — Ana Miriam Tellez, 31 yrs, of Hagerman, ID, went to be with her Lord on January 31, 2023 after winning constant battles with Leukemia and other complications for over more than four years. Her will and spirit never gave up but her body finally did. She was in total remission of Cancer!

Ana was born on September 13, 1991 in Yuma, AZ. She was a follower of Jesus. She was a loving, giving, caring and genuine Christian. Ana was a servant of Jesus. She was a talented and anointed singer, but most of all, a Jesus worshiper.

Ana was a devoted daughter and sister. She was generous, kind, compassionate and so much more. She was especially a spiritual influencer to all who met her. Ana will be greatly missed but her legacy, memory and great testimony will be in the hearts of all who met her.

She is survived by her parents, Isaac and Miriam Tellez, her brothers: Daniel (Amanda) Tellez and Eliu (Yanelli) Tellez, grandma, Narcisa and many uncles, aunts, cousins and her beloved nephew, Oliver Tellez.

There will be a celebration of Ana’s life starting at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, held at Hagerman High School’s Old Gymnasium.

Let’s Celebrate her Life!

In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly like to encourage you to make a contribution towards Ana’s Memory Fund as they continue to carry on Ana’s wishes.

Donations may be sent to:

Hagerman Christian Center

RE: Ana’s Memory Fund

PO Box 185

Hagerman, ID 83332

To donate online:

Title the memo: Ana’s Memory Fund