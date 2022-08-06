May 22, 1983—July 23, 2022

BOISE—Amanda Francis Howes, 39, of Boise, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 22, 1983.

Amanda attended Wendell and Buhl Schools. In high school, she excelled in Track and Volleyball, and was president of her senior class. Amanda later graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and a minor in Spanish. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and a loyal Vandal. She later went on to get a master’s degree in Government Affairs.

Amanda was working for the City of Boise in the Public Works Division at the time of her death. She loved her job and the people she worked with were so very caring and kind to her,

especially her boss, Toni.

Amanda married Joel Howes in October of 2010 and they were later divorced. To this union, Easton, the love of her life was born. She loved being his mother more than anything. Easton was the light of her life.

She was so loved by her son, Easton; mother, Caryn (Frank) Kelley; brother, Craig (Gail) Kelley; sister, Katharyn (Kurt) Prescott; niece, Ryleigh Prescott; nephew, Cole Kelley; and her favorite, Aunt Mary (Tom) Heida; along with her many cousins.

Amanda is preceded in death by her stepdad, Richard Kelley; and her maternal grandparents, Doc and Cornelia Aardema.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Easton P. Howes College Fund, 2836 Sunray Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301 or at Idaho Central Credit Union in care of Craig and Gail Kelley/Easton.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Amanda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.