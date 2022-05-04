Alton "Tiny" R. Mothershead

November 25, 1929—April 28, 2022

Alton R. Mothershead, “Tiny,” died peacefully at home on April 28, 2022, in Twin Falls Idaho at the age of 92.

Alton was born on November 25, 1929, in Hansen Idaho to Ola Mothershead and Charlotte Henry. Alton enjoyed growing up in Hansen with all the joys a small town brings. He graduated from Hansen High School in 1948.

Alton entered active duty in the Army on March 4, 1954, where he was deployed to Korea. He was proud to serve his country and received a National Defense Service Medal while enlisted.

Alton found himself back in Hansen, where he worked as a custodian for the Hansen School District. He enjoyed his work duties and all the relationships this job brought him. Alton retired from Hansen School District but wasn’t quite done working. Most might remember “Tiny” being the welcomer at Burger King in Twin Falls. He was delighted to be around others and to be providing a service.

Alton had a passion for sports. He thoroughly enjoyed attending all of CSI basketball games for many years. “Tiny” ultimately loved spending time with his family.

Alton is survived by his significant other of 17 years, Guadalupe Chabolla; daughter, Connie Jesser; son, Evan Fletcher; stepson, Rocky Marciano; granddaughter, Anna Jo Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews.

Alton is preceded in death by his parents, Ola and Charlotte Mothershead; eight brothers and four sisters.

A service is scheduled for Alton on Monday, May 9, 2022, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel; 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301, starting at 11:00 a.m.. There will be a viewing held on May 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen, ID.

He will be missed by many friends and family.

“We love you and will think of you, always. Rest in peace.”