April 16, 1926—Aug. 20, 2022

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Altha Seamons, 96, more recently of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and long-time resident of Rupert, Idaho, died Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Altha was born April 16, 1926, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of David and Florence Garner. She was raised on the family farm near Rupert, the third of 8 children. She drove horses in the fields and participated in the chores around the farm.

Altha graduated from Rupert High School in 1944 and then almost immediately began the 5-quarter teacher training program at Albion Normal School as there was a shortage of teachers due to the war. She began her teaching career in Burley in 1945. She later completed her advanced degrees in Education. She taught kindergarten in her home when the kids were little and later taught elementary students in Rupert schools for 22 years.

Altha married Burnel Seamons on August 12, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of 4 children; Robert (deceased), Steven (Shari) of Declo, Dee L. (Wendy) of Burley, and Joan (Brian) Mackay of Lake St. Louis, Missouri. They are the grandparents of 14 and great-grandparents of 48.

Altha was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Altha and Burnel served a mission to South Africa. They were temple workers in the Boise Temple and family history extractors and together they made more than 4,000 quilts for humanitarian donations.

Altha was widowed in 2010 and moved to Missouri to be near her daughter Joan in 2011.

She was known in her later years for making and sending hundreds of birthday and Christmas cards, each with unique water-color art and verse.

Altha is survived by 3 of her children and 5 of her siblings; Cora Mae, Dorothy, Ileen, LaJune and Lind. She was preceded in death by her husband Burnel, her son Robert, her brother Eldon Garner, her sister Norma Thompson and her great-grandson Zachary Blakemore.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel. 806 G Street Rupert, Idaho Visitation for family and Friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.