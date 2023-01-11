Sept. 10, 1926—Jan. 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE — Allen Vernon Bastow, 96, of St. George, Utah, went peacefully to his heavenly home in his sleep on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was able to remain at home with his loving wife Leah Rae Green Bastow, with additional care from the St. George Senior Helpers and the Dixie Rehab and Hospice nurses.

Allen was born in Hyrum, UT on September 10, 1926, the eldest of three sons, to Niels Vernon and Lola Montez Allen Bastow. He spent his childhood in Hyrum until his family moved to Magna, UT. He missed his friends in Hyrum, so he convinced his parents to let him move back to Hyrum to live with his grandparents, David Alma and Edna Ione Allen, to finish his high school years, graduating from South Cache High School in 1944. He attended Utah Agricultural College (now Utah State University) in Logan, UT.

Allen met his eternal companion, Nina Grace Hadfield, on a blind date in Logan, UT and they were married 18 months later on October 2, 1947 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City, where two of their daughters were born. He was then transferred to Twin Falls, Idaho where their remaining six children were born. Nina passed away on July 25, 2000 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Allen met Leah Rae Green in California after they both bore their testimonies in church. After a short courtship, they were married on January 11, 2002 at her home in St. George, UT.

Allen was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several Bishoprics, as Stake Clerks, and other capacities. He was a devoted Home Teacher and well known for his enthusiastic missionary efforts; passing out hundreds of copies of the Book of Mormon, which included his fervent testimony on the inside cover.

“Big Al” was a master salesman and worked for HJ Heinz Company, International Harvester, Alemite-Stewart Warner, as a real estate agent, and for several car dealerships (after his retirement).

Allen had a love for travel and took his family on many adventures. He and Nina and later, Leah Rae were able to go on cruises and trips to many exotic destinations.

Allen is survived by his wife, Leah Rae, his children—Aleen Murray (Marshall), Lauralee Rose, Sherrie Bradley (Ron), Holly Kolb (Jack), David Allen Bastow (Tamie), Evan Kay Bastow (Kelly), Vern Lynn Bastow (Carrie), and Jodie Berheim (Mark), 30 grandkids, 61 great-grandkids (with one more coming in February), and two great-great grandkids. He is also survived by Leah Rae’s children—Paul McFarland (Maria), Thomas Dale McFarland (Serena), Kaye Anne Chavez (Patric), Leslie Lynne Cheesman, DeAnn Thorley (Aaron), 16 grandkids, and 26 great- grandkids.

Allen was preceded in death by his eternal companion Nina, his parents, brothers (Courtley Lavon and Durrell Lowell Bastow), a son-in-law (Darrell Brown), a grandson (Jordan Andrew Bastow), and a great-grandson (William Kay Heldt).

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St, Logan, UT. There will be viewings on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 9:00-9:45 AM at the mortuary. Burial will follow at the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, UT.

Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com. Condolences and memories may also be shared via the same website.