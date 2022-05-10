Nov. 3, 1934—May 8, 2022

Alicia Constance (Lete) Eden, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Gooding after spending Mother’s Day with her family.

Alicia was born November 3, 1934 at her grandparents’ home in Shoshone, Idaho, the daughter of Jose V. Lete and Asuncion “Susy” Bilbao Lete. She was the oldest of five children.

She attended school in Bellevue and Shoshone graduating from Shoshone in 1952. She went to St. Alphonsus School of Nursing in Boise, Idaho and graduated as a registered nurse in 1955. She worked in several hospitals, care centers and dialysis centers.

Alicia married Dale E. Eden on September 3, 1955 at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Shoshone.

They had two sons: Gregory Eden and Gary Eden; six grandchildren: Jeff, Wendy, Waylon, Jordan, Jeremia and Casey; nine great grandchildren: Ethan and Garrett Eden, Tyler, Cody and Hunter Pope, Bridger Eden, Wiley Eden, Ellie and Adam Johnson and one more on the way. Alicia was also looking forward to her first great great grandchild that is on the way.

Alicia loved life, loved her family, and loved gardening. Her involvement in St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and the Gooding Basque Association brought her much and joy to her life.

Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her son, Gregory, her brother, Simon; her sister, Anita; her nephew, Simon; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Glenna) Eden; all her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Mitch (Gaea) Lete and sister, Judy (Keith) Myers; sisters-in-law, Marsha Eden and Helen Eden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and her 14 God children.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gooding Basque Association, P.O. Box 517, Gooding, Idaho 83330. Prayers of the Rosary will be recited on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1:30 pm with Father Jose Ramirez as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.