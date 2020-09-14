December 22, 1945 ~ September 9th, 2020
Alice Winmill, 74, of Wendell, passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2020.
She is survived by: her seven sisters and one brother; two son’s—Vern Jr., and Mike (Amy); grandchildren—Amber (Levi), Zach (Hannah), Kayla (Joe), Tony, Elizabeth, Remington, Ryland and Estella; and great grandchildren—Julia, Greta, Tracen, Dylleini, Reya and Liana.
Alice was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers; and a sister.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
