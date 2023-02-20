Nov. 17, 1952—Feb. 12, 2023
Alice Platt passed away after a long battle.
She had two kids, Rose and Leroy. She had ten beautiful grandkids. She will be missed by all.
Alice lived most of her life in Oakley and was the owner of Alice’s Cafe.
Alice was cremated and will be laid to rest by her husband, Parley. Grave side service date still unknown.
