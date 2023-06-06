July 26, 1938 - May 23, 2023

OAKLEY — Alice Loraine Hansen, 84 years old, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home in Oakley, Idaho.

Alice was born July 26, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first of seven children born to Benjamin Rains and Loraine Lewis. After graduating high school she became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working in the nursery at the LDS Hospital. She served a full-time proselyting mission in Texas. On April 13, 1965, Alice was married to Hubert L. Hansen in the SLC Temple. They adopted two infant sons, Brent, in 1969, and David, in 1972. They intentionally moved from Kearns, Utah, to Oakley, Idaho, in 1974 to raise their family.

Alice has been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, having served diligently in several callings. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, living an exemplary life of service and support in their behalf. She committed many years of her life to serving the youth of Oakley through scouting and primary.

Alice is survived by 2 sons: Brent (Melinda) Hansen of Oakley, ID; David (Jennifer) Hansen of Jerome, ID; 10 grandchildren: Josiah (Cindy) Hansen, Oakley, ID; Christopher (Natalie) Hansen, Meridian, ID; Jessica (Alex) Paz, Oakley, ID; Elizabeth (Amy) Wild, Vancouver, WA; Katie (Bailey) Liptrap, Jerome, ID; Julianna (Noah) Masoner, Burley, ID; Brynlee, Matthew and Ryann Hansen, Jerome, ID; Jodelle Hansen, Oakley, ID; 5 great-grandchildren: Anders, Alice, and Calum Hansen, Meridian, ID; Alison Hansen and Ethan Paz, Oakley, ID; 6 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral services will commence at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho, burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. The family will welcome friends on Friday evening, June 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/FRPhJYWYHLU.