June 11, 1946—May 30, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Alfred Wayne Linch, 75, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, May 30, 2022, after a brief, but hard, fight against Chondrosarcoma. Alfred was born in Sacramento, California June 11, 1946. He served in the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was very proud to serve his country and excited to start his life in Idaho.

He married the love of his life, Cheryl Johnson, in April of 1970. They immediately started building their family in Twin Falls. They welcomed four children between 1970 and 1983. Life was good.

Al always had a smile on his face. When he wasn’t enjoying the sunshine on top of a roof, you could find him at Dierke’s Lake or Nat-soo-pah swimming with his kids. He was a long-time member of Canyon Springs Country Club and had many great stories of his time there. He loved to golf, and he loved to bowl but most of all he loved being with his kids and grandkids.

Alfred was preceded in death by his best friend, Cheri; daughter, Lesli Linch; father, Ora; mother, Billie-Jean; two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Linch and Alfred “Willy” (Cydney) Linch; daughter, Kelli (Lance) Morrison; two brothers, Jerry (Beverly) Linch and David Linch; sister, Betty (Bob) Thompson; 14 grandchildren; and 1.5 great-grandchildren.

Please join us for his Celebration of Life, on his birthday, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls Idaho.

His love for this Valley and all the people in it was truly amazing. When you think of our dad, please put a big smile on your face because that’s what he would do if he were thinking of you.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alfred’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.