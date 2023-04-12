1939-2023

Our loving mother, grandma, auntie and friend Alberta (Lierman) McFarland, 83, was called home to the Lord peacefully on April 7, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born on December 15, 1939 in Twin Falls, ID to Albert and Beata Kluender Lierman. She attended elementary in Clover, ID later graduating from Filer High School in 1958.

During and after high school she found the love of babysitting for all of her siblings children and worked as a “carhop”, which she would master the love of roller skating. On June 5, 1960 she married Vyrl Askew, that marriage produced five loving and successful children. They were later divorced. On March 27, 1989 she married Art McFarland and they were married until his passing in January of 2008.

Alberta began her career with Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in 1975 holding various jobs within IT and the Business Office.

She retired in 2000, after 25 years of employment. Her retirement was filled with many outings with grandkids, as they were the love of her life. She enjoyed taking them camping to Petit Lake where many fond memories were made.

She loved golfing, camping, cooking, gardening, lunch dates with her friends, knitting and crocheting. If you were one of the lucky ones, then you received a hand knitted Afghan to be cherished. She also enjoyed traveling with her kids whether it be to Montana, Arizona, Texas,

Wyoming, New Hampshire, or South Carolina she was so much fun to be around. She had a smile and a laugh that would light up the room.

Surviving are her children, Steve (Jeanne) Askew of Kimberly, Kevin (Lacey) Askew of Twin Falls, Tim (Tracy) Askew of Kimberly, Stacey (Rudy) Baker of Gresham, OR, and Shaun (Crystal) Askew of Kimberly. Step children, Brian (Kristie) McFarland of Arizona and Curt McFarland.

Grandchildren, Cody (Jessica) , Chance (Millie), Janie, Austin, Kasey (Morgan), Bayleigh (Braden), Aspen, Tawni (Jordan), Karsyn (Kendra), Shenea, Peyton, Shelby and Shaylee. Great-grandchildren, Finley, Bowen, Carson, Luke, Greyson, Riley, Lukas, Colson, Lakelyn, Ledger,

Zayin and Jett. Also numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and grandchildren, Lacey and Nicholas.

The family would also like to thank The Canyons Retirement Community and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for providing excellent care to our mom. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Until we meet again momma.

A memorial service for Alberta will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue, Twin Falls, ID.

In memory of “Bert” please wear anything of her favorite color purple.