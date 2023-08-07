Sept. 23, 1956—July 27, 2023

BOISE — Alan C. Schvaneveldt passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on July 27, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. He was born September 23, 1956, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Dale and Annis (Buxton) Schvaneveldt.

Alan’s early years were spent on a farm in Jerome with his four siblings, Paul, Jimmy, Danny, and JoAnn. Alan started school in Valley, moving to Jerome in the third grade. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1974.

He was a hard worker at an early age, moving sprinkler pipes and doing farm labor for Kenny Martin, and milking cows for Gerald and Julia Powell. His days were filled with chores, school, and sports. His work ethic earned him much respect throughout his life and career. He would spend hours throwing up rocks and hitting them with a bat. His three older brothers showed no mercy when playing basketball on a makeshift court on the gravel by the farmhouse. This made him tough and an incredible athlete. He loved competition, excelling in high school basketball, and track and he also played baseball, softball, and football.

At age 17, walking down the hall in high school, he met a girl who stayed by his side for the rest of his life. Alan and Debra were married on August 7, 1976. Together, they had a beautiful daughter, Dusty Lynn, who was truly a gift to them both.

Alan loved to hunt, fish, ride horses, and golf. He was a member of the Jerome Country Club and treasured the comradery and competition he shared with his golfing buddies. Alan also introduced his love of the game to numerous friends, including his brother-in-law, John, and nephew, Jake.

Alan’s career in auto parts began during his senior year of high school. He continued on to become part Owner and Sales Manager for Napa Auto Parts, where he earned the Salt Lake City District Outside Sales Manager of the Year in 2002 and Outside Salesman of the Year, three years in a row. In 2012 Alan began brokering for D&L Transport LLC where he earned the President’s Club Award in 2021 and 2022.

Alan was quiet and contemplative—true to his own character, he treated everyone with kindness and respect. He poured his heart and soul into his work which provided well for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale; mother, Annis; brother, Jimmy; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra (House) Copenbarger; daughter, Dusty Lynn Schvaneveldt; brothers, Paul Schvaneveldt and Danny Schvaneveldt; sister, JoAnn (John) Harding; and many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank the outpouring of love and support from friends and family and give a special thank you to Erika, RN, and Dr Mathura at St. Alphonsus.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jae Foundation, 1881 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alan’s memorial webpage at www. farnsworthmortuary.com.