Aiden Gage Kirtley

June 24, 2004—Aug. 23, 2022

“If life is fast, live faster.” ~ Max McKeown

Nobody understood this concept better than our beloved son, Aiden “a.k.a. Bubba”, who left us way too soon on August 23, 2022 as a result of a tragic car accident.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 24, 2004, Aiden was full of energy, charisma, and drive from the very start. From a very young age, when Aiden set his mind to something, there was simply nothing that could stop him. And, he could always draw anyone into the task by simply showcasing his natural “selling” skills. He was widely known for making friends anywhere and everywhere he went.

Throughout his life, Aiden participated in many activities including basketball, soccer, football and dirt-bike racing. And, he always dreamt of playing in the NBA someday. The happiest we ever saw Aiden though, was when he was spending time with his younger brother, Maverick. The care and love he shared with Maverick is the biggest gift he ever blessed our family with.

The early years of Aiden’s life were spent in New Mexico and then in 2018 we moved to Lansing, Michigan. Aiden then set his sights on graduating from high school early, so he accomplished this goal at the age of 16 from Grand Ledge High School, but is still considered Class of 2022.

In May of 2022, Aiden moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to start the next chapter in his life. He quickly made more friends than we can count and was simply living his best life . . . fast and fearlessly.

Aiden is survived by his parents, Kari and Kevin Kirtley and Benjamin Woody; his younger brother, Maverick; his grandparents: Marty Enright, Jacque Moise and Bill Kirtley; his aunts and uncles: Jenna and Herman Johnson, Brandi Bailey, Bonnie Mckenzie, Dawn and Trey Daniell, Julia Enright, Chris Enright, Benjamin Enright; his many cousins, and his infinite amount of friends. Aiden is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

A Balloon Release in Aiden’s honor will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM at Perrine Memorial Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Additional services will be arranged later this year in both Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lansing, Michigan.