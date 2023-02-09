May 12, 1937—Feb. 5, 2023

TWIN FALLS — In our lives, there have been few people as Special as Agnes. She was someone that everyone felt deeply connected to and even though she is no longer with us, we feel her presence throughout the day.

Agnes never met a stranger and always had a cup of coffee ready and some fresh baked goodies to enjoy. She had a Zest for life and a Smile that was infectious.

Agnes was born May 12, 1937 to George and Helen Vander Vegt in Stiens, Friesland The Netherlands. She immigrated in 1948 with her parents when she was 11 years old to Artesia, CA. This is when she learned the value of hard work in Dairy business with her family.

Agnes met her beloved husband Hans at an ice-skating rink in Paramount, CA and began dating and then later married Oct 28, 1955. Hans and Agnes were married for 59 years. Soon after they started a family and were blessed with 6 children: George (Tina), Dick (Kathi), Theresa (Joel), Helen (John), Jennifer (Bryan), and Hans (Melanie).

Agnes and Family moved to Idaho in 1973 and started a dairy in Jerome. Agnes’ love of language was helping others and she made a business (she said pleasure) of cleaning many homes for her long-time clients who she called her Friends. She was a meticulous gardener and loved camping and spending time with her grandkids that lovingly called her “Beppie.”

In 1996 she and Hans moved to Twin Falls where she resided until last year when she could no longer take care of herself, she lived happily at Canyons Retirement Center. Our family would like to thank all her caregivers in the home, many became family to her – she always had a smile and a kiss for them.

Agnes is preceded in death by her husband Hans, sisters: Martha Kasbergen, Corrie Vierstra and younger brother George, and granddaughters Danielle (Theresa) and Bridgette (Hans).

She is survived by her 6 children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her sister and best friend Hilda (Corey) and sister-in-law Irene Gibson (George).

The family would be so honored if you can join them at Rosenau Funeral home for viewing Feb. 17, 2023 6:00-8:00 pm and her service on Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:00 am, lunch to follow.

Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.

Agnes loved flowers and are welcomed or you would like to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association to fight Alzheimer’s, please follow this link act.alz.org.

“Let your life be a garden of peace and your SMILE a bloom of flowers”.