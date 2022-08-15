Dec. 20, 1945—July 24, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Adonna Rene Hobbs passed away July 24, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 76.

Adonna was born to Vernon and Mary Centner on December 20, 1945, in Hartley, Iowa.

Adonna knew right after high school that she wanted to join the medical field and that is where she became a Laboratory Technician and got the nickname, “The vampire”. In her past times she enjoyed racing stock cars with her ex-husband, Eldon Hobbs and the kids. Adonna also loved playing darts and pool where she was on a few leagues. Her love for crafting was a major joy to her which included too many hobbies to list, as well as baking all the holiday goodies and sending them to family afar.

Adonna is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Daniel and Lisa McDaniel; daughter-in-law, Edna Hobbs; grandchildren: Melissa Lowden (Emma), Aftin Hobbs Wilson (Riley, Kaya), Michelle Hobbs (Madelynn), Jamie Dye (Mikey), Lara( Anthony) Fiscus (Oliver and Amethyst), Bree (Josiah) DeMack, Tristan (Bailey) Daniel (Bryntley, Rhowyne, and Kopelyne), Kyle Petersen, Christopher (Jennel) Daniel (Bodie, Bradyen, Audrina, and Alexander), Kassim (Valle) Valle (Damarcus), Jason (Katelyn) Stohler (Claire and Hank); two brothers, Lynn and Harland (Wendy); her sister, Mavis (Chuck), and many nephews, great nephews and nieces.

Adonna was preceded in death by both her parents her son Rodney Hobbs and daughter Kimberly Holt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.