March 23, 1928—Aug. 13, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Adeline (Dias) Rebolo, 94, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Boise, Idaho.

Adeline was born March 23, 1928, in a farmhouse in Tracy, California, the daughter of Manuel C. and Maria C. (Martin) Dias. She attended West Park Elementary and Tracy High School. She married in 1949 and later attended Delta College, graduating in 1965 with a Nursing degree.

She then started her nursing career at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. In 1971, Adeline moved to Murphys, California to work at Bret Harte Hospital. When Bret Harte closed in 1974, Adeline moved back to Tracy and transferred to San Joaquin County General Hospital in French Camp. Adeline worked there full time and also part time at Tracy Convalescent Hospital, many times working double shifts between the two hospitals.

Upon her retirement in 1991 she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where she began working part time at St. Luke’s Hospital. At the age of 83 she finally retired from nursing which was her passion.

She had many hobbies including golf, collecting antiques with her daughter and working in her yard.

Adeline is survived by her daughter, Pamela Rebolo of Boise, Idaho; her brothers, Joe Dias of Tracy, CA, John (Ann) Dias of Tracy CA; her sister, Alice (Frank) Cardoza of Boise, ID; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria Dias, her sister, Mary Gomes and her brothers Henry Dias and Manuel Dias.

Graveside services will be held at Tracy Public Cemetery, Tracy, California, under the direction of Tracy Memorial Chapel, Tracy, CA. Boise arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.