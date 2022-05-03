Aaron Overlin, 43, passed away on April 27, 2022 at home with all of her family and friends at her side, after battling Esophageal Cancer for over 2 years. She was married to Dave Overlin for 23 years.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Joel and Shelly Niendorf. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and then went on to CSI and became an LPN for 20 years.

Her hobbies included crafting with her granddaughter. She loved camping and riding ATVs with family and friends and was able to find a mudhole in a desert. But her greatest joy in life was her grandkids and always spoiling and spending any time she could with them. She will be remembered for her compassion, caring, kindness and always making sure everyone was taken care of before herself. She worked at Bennett Hills for 15 years and loved her residents and taking care of the elderly.

She is survived by her husband, Dave, her children, Kayla (Trevor) Deville, Bryan (Becca) Overlin and Christopher (Savanah) Overlin, her 14 grandkids she loved, Kyra, Kaylee, Kymber, Olivia, Kanyon, Lukas, Rylan, Kayona, Katelynn, Avery, Carson, Maggie, Addi Rae and Paxton. She is also survived by her mother, Shelly Niendorf and her brother, Ben Niendorf.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joel Niendorf and many grandparents.

There will be a memorial gathering at Rosenau Funeral Home-2826 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, ID on Saturday, May 7th from 2:00-5:00 p.m..