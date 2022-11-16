Oakley's football traditions run deep

OAKLEY — Oakley High School’s football field is the same as most fields. The lines are white and the goalposts stand tall.

But when looking to the east of the field, something unexpected lies. Positioned perfectly next to the field rests a red tinted box car.

“The heart and soul of Oakley football started behind the boxcar,” head coach Brennan Jones said.

Players begin playing pick-up games with their friends behind the boxcar when they are six years old. Their passion and satisfaction with the game become ingrained at that very spot.

“The Boxcar Boys,” Jones said.

The boxcar represents Oakley football tradition and holds the legacy of the football program on its walls.

On Nov. 17 the Oakley Hornets positioned themselves to grow their legacy as they face off against Grace in the 1A D1 Championship game. The team has grown up running plays behind the box car with dreams of this day transpiring. All their frustrations and growth rest behind the box car.

“The only play you can affect is the play in front of you,” Jones said. “The focus is on winning and the play in front of you.” There is nothing that can be done about the last play.

The Boxcar Boy’s humble beginnings aren’t so modest. The team has collided with some formidable teams to get to this spot.

The Carey Panthers led Oakley 18-12 during the third quarter of the semifinals. The fighting spirit born behind the box car helped drive Oakley’s focus and led to a victory. The passion and drive grown from that spot has transitioned to the gridiron and continues to run deep.

“We play more complete games,” said Jones.

Oakley’s Quarterback Porter Pickett hit Bridger Duncan for a 72-yard touchdown and then Ethan Toribau for a 37-yard touchdown to solidify Oakley’s victory in the semifinals.