 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Oakley Valley Arts Council seeks contractors for Howells Opera House ceiling and roof repairs

  • 0
Howells Opera House

Howells Opera House is seen in Oakley in this undated courtesy photo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

OAKLEY — The local arts council is seeking qualified contractors to help make repairs on the Howells Opera House ceiling and roof.

Two public meetings will be held to explain the condition of the structure and the scop of the project.

The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Building, 1177 Seventh St., Heyburn, and a second meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Howells Opera House stage, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley.

The council is looking for bonded and qualified contractors who can fit the repairs into their schedules. The architect plans will be available on request. For more information call 208-677-ARTS (2787.)

Howells Opera House is on the National Register of Historic Places.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Incredible' icy dive site where two continents meet in Iceland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News