Oakley Valley Arts Council seeks contractors for Howells Opera House ceiling and roof repairs

OAKLEY — The local arts council is seeking qualified contractors to help make repairs on the Howells Opera House ceiling and roof.

Two public meetings will be held to explain the condition of the structure and the scop of the project.

The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Building, 1177 Seventh St., Heyburn, and a second meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Howells Opera House stage, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley.

The council is looking for bonded and qualified contractors who can fit the repairs into their schedules. The architect plans will be available on request. For more information call 208-677-ARTS (2787.)

Howells Opera House is on the National Register of Historic Places.