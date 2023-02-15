Hard work, technical skills and great coaching launched the Oakley High School Cheer Team to the 2023 state championship spot — again.

In five of the past six competitions, the Hornets tumbled, leaped and danced into the top spot. Last year, the cheer squad finished as the runner-up.

The tiny school just north of the Utah border belongs to the 1A athletic division. With no competition, however, its cheer squad — consisting of 19 girls and one boy — was forced to compete in the larger A2 division against schools two to three times its size.

Coach Renee Cranney attributes her team's skills to their individual athletic prowess.

“I think one of the things that makes them outstanding in cheer is most of them are multi-sport athletes,” Cranney said.

The team has 10 basketball players, along with cross-country runners, volleyball and football players, and track and field athletes.

Also a factor during Friday's competition, Cranney said, is the team is visibly cohesive.

“They really like each other and judges often note that in the scoring sheets,” she said. “These kids are also very resilient. The bigger the challenge is, the harder they work.”

Senior cheerleader Addie Mitton has been cheering for six years and said some of the team’s success at state championship competitions can be attributed to the team mastering difficult stunts and tumbling.

“This team worked so hard and they all worked together,” Mitton said.

Cranney has coached the team for eight years and assisted for 15 years.

Her daughter, Bentley Cranney, a senior who has cheered since the seventh grade, said a lot of credit has to be given to the coaches.

“We have a great set of coaches and they prepare us well,” Bentley Cranney said. “They have a lot of sleepless nights and they care about us as people outside of cheer.”

Tanette McKee is the lead assistant coach of the team. McKee is also helped out by assistant coaches Roxanne Beck and Lyndi Bell.

Along with cheer, the younger Cranney also participates in cross country, basketball and track and field.

“Honestly, I think those things help with cheer because they give you more experience with competition and they help develop better overall physical condition.”

For the cheer team, practice is not seasonal — it runs year-round. Sometimes after cheering at a game, the team will drag out mats to squeeze in another practice, Renee Cranney said.

The coaches, she said, try to be mindful of the other sports the team members are participating in and they often make calls about whether they may be too tired that day for difficult stunts.

McKee started helping Cranney coach eight years ago.

“I didn’t have any cheer experience. I’m just bossy and really organized,” she said. “I really wanted our team to be something the community could be proud of."

One factor that plays into the team’s success is the amount of support they receive in the community.

“We live in a community where there is so much support," McKee said. "Everyone keeps track of everyone and checks in with them.”

Over the years, schools have gotten better at supporting the cheer teams that work so hard to support others, Coach Cranney said.

Oakley High School is planning a championship banner hanging ceremony to celebrate the team's win and students decorated the team’s buses as they traveled to and from the state competition.

“Winning a championship banner is awesome," she said. "But, I love what cheer does for their confidence. It teaches them teamwork, dedication and discipline. It’s about more than just winning a state championship. It shapes them into awesome adults.”