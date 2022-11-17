Oakley repeats as 1A D1 champions

POCATELLO — The Oakley Hornets battled the Grace Grizzlies in the 2022 State Football Championship.

The 1A D1 championship game got underway Nov. 17 at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Both teams entered the game 9-1 overall.

Grace was in the hunt for their first state championship title.

Oakley entered as the two-time defending champion.

Grace has a daunting defense led by 2021 High Desert Conference Player of the Year Dallon Draper. They allow “less than 15 points per game,” Idahosports' Christian Weaner said, while “Oakley boasts the classification’s third-highest offense.”

Oakley showcased their offense quickly in the first half. Quarterback Porter Pickett delivered a 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Cranney. Oakley was energized by the drive and continued to put points to the board. They scored with a short run by Bry Severe followed by a pass to Bridger Duncan for a touchdown a few plays later.

Grace answered back with their own spark of offensive energy. After moving the chains down the field, quarterback Tytan Anderson held onto the ball for a short touchdown run of his own. Grace's momentum continued as Anderson hit Dallon Draper for a touchdown before halftime.

The score was 24-14 going into halftime.

The Oakley Hornets wasted no time starting the third quarter. Severe put up a crushing 85-yard touchdown run on the opening kickoff; the game was tilted after this massive play. Oakley brought out their offense and demonstrated why they are ranked the third highest in their classification.

Oakley controlled the second half of the game and completed some big plays; Severe ran for a 21-yard touchdown and Pickett connected with Duncan for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Grace was held to only one score in the 2nd half.

Oakley extended their legacy by winning the 2022 1A D1 Championship, 58-20.

IdahoSports' named Bry Severe player of game.