OAKLEY — Few towns in Idaho have such an assortment of homes that reek of Victorian culture as this small Mormon community in southern Cassia County, just northeast of the “three corners” of Idaho, Nevada and Utah.
Ever wonder why Oakley has so many Victorian homes? And what it’s like to live in one? Find out Saturday during the Oakley Historical Home Tour.
More than a half-dozen families will open their historic homes in the biennial fundraiser to benefit the Oakley Valley Historical Museum, historical association Treasurer Marge Woodhouse told the Times-News.
The association also plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the roof repair of the Howells Opera House, which is closed until its ceiling truss and restoration project is completed.
Many of the homes on the tour might as well be museums themselves.
Alice Mitton and her husband, Zane, moved into the 1905 Jay J. and Jeturah Millard home at East Main and Church Avenue when it was 100 years old.
Their youngest son, who recently graduated from high school, has lived there all his life.
The two-story Victorian beauty, made entirely of brick, has 14-inch walls interior walls.
“We can’t change the floorplan,” Zane Mitton said with a laugh.
The Mittons remodeled the kitchen and bath during the COVID shutdown. The rooms are a combination of old and new.
The home’s second-story balcony overlooking the town towers over the front porch.
If you come to town, be sure to look for other Victorian homes — such as the mansion of Judge B.P. Howells — that aren’t on the tour this year but can be seen from the poplar-lined streets of Oakley.
Howells, who arrived in the valley in 1875, became a teacher, a lawyer, and eventually a Cassia County judge. After accumulating a great deal of wealth, Howells built Oakley’s opera house on Blaine Avenue and his Victorian mansion a half-block away.
The area’s 150-year Mormon history explains the Victorian influence on the town.
Some 70,000 Mormon converts — 300 passengers at a time — boarded ships at Liverpool, England, and, seven weeks later, disembarked at New Orleans at the mouth of the Mississippi River during the late 1840s and early 1850s. These settlers came to the Salt Lake Valley starting in 1847.
About two decades later, a stage station on a freight road that ran from Kelton, Utah, to Boise became a resting point for travelers at what was called Oakley Meadows at the east end of the South Hills.
Named for Thomas Oakley, the man who ran the station, it operated from 1869-78.
The old Kelton Road eventually bypassed Oakley Meadows for an easier route east of the Albion Mountains. But by then, Mormons whose families had earlier immigrated from England and Wales had discovered the nearby pristine valley Oakley Valley nestled within the morning shadows of Cache Peak.
And they brought their Victorian culture and architecture to Oakley with them.
While the Mormon church had gathered a large following in Illinois, an even larger group of potential converts waited overseas.