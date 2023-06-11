Want to go?

The Oakley Historical Home Tour is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, to benefit the Oakley Valley Historical Museum.

Also, part of the proceeds will go to the Howells Opera House ceiling project.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city office. For more information, call 208-862-3495 or 208-862-ARTS.

The Oakley Valley Historical Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.