PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oakley girls stay undefeated in conference play with win at Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Oakley continued its winning ways on Wednesday night.

The Hornets came out heavy with strong defense and ball movement, holding Shoshone to only nine points in the first half en route to a 48-26 victory in 1A D1 conference action.

"I'm super proud of team. We haven't had the best defensive efforts in past games," Oakley guard Hope Payton said. "Today, we really tried to lock into our defense and that translated to offense and fueled the victory."

Oakley and Shoshone girl's JV teams play

Oakley's Taylin Beck shoots the ball against Shoshone's Mattea Thomas during their junior varsity game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Shoshone High School.

Addie Mitton fueled the Oakley offense with 10 points and Bentley Cranney knocked down eight. And that fuel spilled across the team: Lacee Power hit four points in the second quarter, while Dakota Wadsworth found room to knock down 3-pointers during the fourth quarter.

"We did good and shot well. We let our defense fuel our offense, that's what we need to keep doing," Mitton said. "As a team, we could see open passes. There's a couple things we need to clean up, but I think we have seen some glimpse of greatness."

People are also reading…

However, even with pressure, the Indians' Karlie Chapmen knocked down 15 points, followed by Justice Kelly's six. 

Oakley and Shoshone girl's JV teams play

Shoshone's Melina Tellez brings down a rebound during their junior varsity game against Oakley on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Shoshone High School.

"Shoshone is extremely disciplined and they play hard," Oakley head coach Matt Paton said.

Both teams, nearing the end of the regular schedule, are preparing for a few heavy weeks of conference games. Shoshone fell to 11-3 overall, 2-2 conference, while Oakley improved to 11-4, 4-0.

Oakley and Shoshone girl's JV teams play

Oakley's Makaye Cranney is defended by Shoshone's Mattea Thomas during their junior varsity game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Shoshone High School.

Shoshone travels to Murtaugh on Friday, while Oakley heads to Hansen. 

