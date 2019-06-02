Oakley Valley Historic Home Tour on June 15

Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special musical performance at Howells Opera House at 1 p.m. included in the ticket price. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Tickets and maps are available prior to the self-guided tour at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley.