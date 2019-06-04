KIMBERLY — Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center of Kimberly, a skilled-nursing facility, received a deficiency-free survey rating from the Bureau of Facility Standards during the center’s annual survey conducted in early May.
“I am so proud of the team at Oak Creek,” Administrator Anita Burdick said in a statement. “This recognition would not have been possible without our staff’s dedication and determination to provide quality care to our residents each day. It takes a real team effort to ensure that our resident’s mental, physical and psycho-social needs are met.”
The Bureau of Facility Standards in Idaho inspects skilled-nursing facilities annually to ensure compliance with a multitude of state and federal standards of care such as staffing, cleanliness of the environment, nursing and rehabilitative services, activities, dining services, resident’s rights and administration. These unannounced rigorous surveys are conducted by health care professionals such as registered nurses, licensed social workers and dieticians.
Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center of Kimberly at 500 Polk St. E. is also designated as a behavioral care unit. Its special management program, while focusing on dementia and related illnesses, provides care for any adult requiring additional care or management especially in the area of behavioral intervention.
Oak Creek is a subsidiary of BRP Health Management and is a sister facility to Lincoln County Care Center, Desert View Care Center and Mini-Cassia Care Center.
