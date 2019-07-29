{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM

The Sun Valley Tour de Force is a slow way to go really fast.

Unlike NASCAR, Grand Prix or Indy car racing, what happens on the 3-plus mile stretch of Idaho Highway 75 north of town isn’t a group of cars competing against each other at the same time. Each car runs the course by itself, with the time being the deciding factor.

In other words, the cars line up and wait for their turn to punch the accelerator and attain top speed.

This is complicated by the need to periodically reopen the highway, so regular traffic can pass.

Kudos must be given to the drivers for their patience.

Me? I’d get too itchy.

Of course, I was itching to have a chance to drive some of those exceptional cars.

Peter Bush, who served as master of ceremonies at the starting line, proved a font of information about the cars: the makes, models, horsepower, and even some family history of the drivers.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

A blue Corvette runs along Highway 75 during the Sun Valley Tour de Force on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO jferraro@magicvalley.com

He detailed the Bugattis, Porsches, Corvettes, Ferraris, Nissans, McLarens and others as the drivers inched up to the green starting line and watched Shawn Killingsworth of the Sun Valley Auto Club for the go signal.

Though it was Killingsworth’s first time as official starter, she wasn’t overwhelmed by the cars, the least expensive of which ran upward of $100,000. “I see them all the time,” she said.

“The goal for drivers is pushing for a personal best,” Bush said.

In the initial heats, the drivers were listening, looking, feeling both the car and the road, and getting the sense of the day, Bush added.

Some cars would only make one run for the day, while others sped along the course as many as five times.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

Shawn Killingsworth of the Sun Valley Auto Club discusses procedures prior to start with one of the entrants in the Sun Valley Tour de Force on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

Linda Briggs of Maine sat behind the wheel of a red Ferrari. She was a bit nervous, having not driven the car in a race before. “Last year, I drove a Porsche,” she said. Her start showed not one bit of hesitation, though.

Chase Englehart and Lacey Stanford of Sun Valley ran a McLaren Senna, which was purchased in Los Angeles. Englehart was hoping to exceed 200 mph on the course. “How far over it’ll go, I don’t know,” he said.

The McLaren had to wait a bit for its turn, thanks to delay caused by a dead animal in the road.

“This is a high speed driving event,” Bush said, along what is known as the “no speed zone” of Idaho 75.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

John Odom, in the drivers seat, and Lucus Hansen, ran a Nissan GTR in the Sun Valley Tour de Force on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

High speed, indeed. By the time the cars reached the top of the first rise, their speedometers read well above 100 mph.

There’s a history to races along that stretch. Dave Stone of the Sun Valley Auto Club organized road rallies beginning a decade ago, Bush explained.

The Second Annual Tour de Force started Thursday with a Huckleberry Drive, where drivers had the opportunity to tour the picturesque landscape of the Sawtooth Mountains between Galena Pass and Smiley Creek along Highway 75.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

A Porsche runs along Highway 75 during the Sun Valley Tour de Force on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

Friday evening featured a car show in Ketchum’s Town Square, with not just cars driving in Saturday’s race on display, but also those owned by Wood River Valley residents.

The nonprofit Intrepid Events started the Sun Valley Tour de Force as part of an effort to support local businesses while offering unique experiences for residents and visitors. The event also supports charitable causes.

Proceeds from the 2019 Tour de Force will be donated to Idaho BaseCamp, a Blaine County nonprofit, for the Outdoor Adventure fifth grade program. That program gives public school students a chance to enjoy several days of outdoor camping and education, at no cost, at Idaho BaseCamp’s headquarters near Mackay.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

A Bugatti waits in line to take the starting position during the Sun Valley Tour de Force on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

Whitney Slade, one of the organizers, noted drivers came from Florida, California, Seattle and other locales across the country. A host of volunteers donated their time, as well, to make sure drivers and spectators remained safe.

For this speed demon, the Tour de Force gave me a chance to watch some of the finest cars ever built strut their stuff, so to speak. Though the pace wasn’t as fast as I expected, just listening to the banter between drivers and spectators, and the roar of the engines, made it a fun way to spend a day.

Sun Valley Tour de Force

A Corvette entered in the Sun Valley Tour de Force bore the license plate "BLUEUFO" and its speed definitely made it an unidentified flying object along Highway 75 on Saturday.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

Nuts and Bolts is an occasional column from Julie A. Ferrero, who reports on crime and health for the Times-News and loves cars.

