When the tires begin squealing, the speed is increasing.
With a V-8 engine under the hood, that speed can be considerable.
The purpose of Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training is to make certain the deputies, lieutenants and others who climb behind the wheel of the department’s vehicles are able to handle that speed appropriately.
Heading out to the Twin Falls Airport on Saturday morning, I had the fun of watching the men and women practice these skills in the final session of the week.
Training officer Stacy Wood explained to me how tough it can be to get the deputies — who serve as patrol officers, provide security in the courthouse, and handle inmates in the jail — scheduled for the sessions while others cover their duties.
In attendance were some of those assigned to the courthouse and others who couldn’t fit the Tuesday or Thursday sessions into their workday.
After about an hour in a classroom in the Civil Air Patrol building, the group migrated out to the hangar area, where two sets of cones were arranged.
Sgt. Jeff Haskell described how, while newer Sheriff’s Office vehicles have V-6 engines, the Chevy Tahoes driven by the patrol officers through the courses have V-8s.
The Ford Crown Victorias Saturday’s group used also had V-8s.
The first course focused on obstacle avoidance and required little in the way of speed and more in the way of accuracy. Maneuvering through a tight circle of cones, then pulling in to a space, backing up and steering while trying not to hit the cones was a challenge.
“It’s meant to teach them how to steer properly in a hazardous situation,” Haskell said.
After the first few practices, the course was timed — not that anyone really fails.
“We try to make it fun,” Wood said.
Jody Jeske, a deputy assigned to the courthouse during the week, was all smiles as he drove the course, even though he hit a few cones while the car moved in reverse.
“He’s always smiling,” Wood said.
On the straight taxiway a short distance away, more cones were set up for a high-speed course replicating evasive lane changes and sudden stops. Again, the drivers made some practice runs then, familiar with the parameters, increased their speed.
Wood admitted she would’ve driven her own vehicle on the course, but the cost of tires after leaving patches of rubber on the pavement wasn’t practical.
Later in the morning, the deputies practiced the Pursuit Intervention Technique, also known as a PIT maneuver. Haskell could count, from previous sessions during the week, the number of fresh dents in the cars.
That’s the point of this refresher course: to perform the technique correctly and keep both the officers and the public safe.
“Everything they do, there’s a purpose,” Wood said about the EVOC and other regular training the deputies attend.
Having fun while they’re doing it is a definite plus.
