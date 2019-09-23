Saturday morning dawned chilly, a clear sign that autumn is nigh.
Another indicator of the changing seasons: the last car shows of the year in the Magic Valley.
Hagerman held the 20th annual “A Blast on the Grass” at the town’s City Park, while in Twin Falls, the Nocturnal Dreams Car Club gathered almost 100 cars at City Park to support the Make-a-Wish Idaho Foundation.
The annual fundraiser selected 4-year-old Cosette, suffering from a type of leukemia, to help grant her wish to visit Walt Disney World and meet the “Frozen” character Elsa and Anna, according to Nocturnal Dreams member Roxy Jesse.
Raffles of gift baskets, featuring everything from tools and supplies to a power washer or jewelry, added to the donations from participants toward the show’s goal.
As always, I enjoyed the chance to roam the rows of classics and newer cars, admiring the paint jobs, the modifications, and some of the names like “Minty Fresh” and “Chevrolaid.”
Darrell Buffaloe, a member of the Idaho Chariots Car Club, brought his 1930 Ford Roadster to the show, complete with its backstory.
“It was built by a high school shop class in Page, Arizona, about 15 years ago,” Buffaloe said.
With an oversized teddy bear in the passenger seat, he only brings the roadster out to drive it around the neighborhood or to be part of a show supporting good causes.
Two signs Buffaloe put up really symbolized, for me, the attitude of those who love cars, no matter the year, style or color.
You have free articles remaining.
“Street rods don’t leak oil, they are just marking their territory,” was one.
The other, “Don’t grow up. It’s a trap.”
It’s probably safe to say, given my chats with a wide array of car owners, they never quite grow up, in the strictest sense. That they have compassionate hearts, though, sharing what they have with those in need — whether ill children, veterans, or other worthy causes — is quite inspiring.
This last hurrah, of sorts, may be a signal for many owners to put their cars in storage for the year.
Robert Jesse, Nocturnal Dreams president, explained the club remains active through the colder weather.
“It’s time to build cars,” he said.
The club will spend the “off season” planning next year’s shows, gathering for dinners, and continuing to support community organizations.
A fundraiser for local animal rescues, “Keep Them Warm,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Sunway Soccer Complex, for instance. Supplies such as blankets, leashes, toys and kennels will be collected to help care for animals during colder months.
Personally, with the coming of autumn, I’ll miss seeing so many of the sweet cars and trucks on the roads. But, spring isn’t that far away!
(Checking Nocturnal Dreams’ Facebook events calendar, the “Explicitly Grounded Show and Drag” is scheduled for October 5 at Full Life Family Church, Twin Falls, but Saturday’s car show still qualifies as the last of the year at City Park.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.